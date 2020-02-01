Zacks: Analysts Expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will announce earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Hologic reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on HOLX. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.93.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $220,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,225.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,453 shares of company stock worth $11,871,295. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,119,000 after purchasing an additional 56,156 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 49,330 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,191,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,609,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 95,737 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOLX stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $53.52. 2,502,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.68. Hologic has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $55.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

