Zacks: Analysts Expect Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Kinder Morgan reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

NYSE:KMI opened at $20.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $21.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 59,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 859,624 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,827. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 265,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 422,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

