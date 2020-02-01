Zacks: Analysts Expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Post $1.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.37. MKS Instruments posted earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $8.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

MKS Instruments stock traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.82. 571,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.51. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $70.47 and a fifty-two week high of $119.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.09 and its 200-day moving average is $97.45.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $42,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,072.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

