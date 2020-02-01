Zacks: Analysts Expect Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings. Pyxis Tankers reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pyxis Tankers.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter.

PXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Sunday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pyxis Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) by 134.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Pyxis Tankers worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXS stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.16.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

