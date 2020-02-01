Zacks: Analysts Expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will report $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Rogers posted earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.67 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.84%. Rogers’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROG. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Rogers from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rogers by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in Rogers by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 15,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Rogers stock traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.75. The company had a trading volume of 145,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,552. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 2.11. Rogers has a 12-month low of $116.27 and a 12-month high of $206.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

