Zacks: Analysts Expect ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will announce $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ScanSource’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.82. ScanSource reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ScanSource.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCSC. ValuEngine raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised ScanSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other ScanSource news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $35,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,223.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ScanSource by 1,067.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ScanSource by 51.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ScanSource in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ScanSource by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ScanSource stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.89. 112,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,095. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $40.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.99.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ScanSource (SCSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.