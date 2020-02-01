Zacks: Analysts Expect Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) to report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. Washington Trust Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 million.

WASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of WASH traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.33. The stock had a trading volume of 52,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,383. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.29. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $821.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

In other news, Director Katherine W. Hoxsie sold 2,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,930.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 842.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 65,842 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $773,000. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 19,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,122,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,584,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

