Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. AGNC Investment reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AGNC Investment.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of AGNC traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $18.59. 7,516,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,252,633. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $18.76.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $125,097.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 37.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

