Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.02. Alithya Group posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $51.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.41 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALYA. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,111,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,353 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $646,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 1,468.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 205,560 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alithya Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 38,547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Alithya Group stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.83. 2,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,214. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

