Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Brokerages predict that Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allot Communications.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.70 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Allot Communications stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.59. The company had a trading volume of 170,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,689. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $329.44 million, a PE ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

