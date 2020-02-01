Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. American Campus Communities also reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

ACC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

ACC stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $45.87. 1,261,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,068. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.36 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 81.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,986,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,534,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,868.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,380,000 after buying an additional 1,093,320 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 825,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,704,000 after buying an additional 97,627 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 805,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,898,000 after buying an additional 76,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 637,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,961,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

