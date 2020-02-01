Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.62. Astec Industries reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.24 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

ASTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Astec Industries by 19.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Astec Industries by 162.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 110,057 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Astec Industries by 194.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASTE traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,610. The company has a market cap of $929.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.21 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.89. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $43.92.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

