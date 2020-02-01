Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.66 Million

Brokerages forecast that Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) will report sales of $12.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.23 million and the highest is $13.10 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year sales of $46.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.46 million to $47.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $54.59 million, with estimates ranging from $53.82 million to $55.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Castle Biosciences.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $30.84 on Friday. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $39.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Healthquest Partners sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 102,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 70,845 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 206,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 39,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.