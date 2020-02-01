Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) to announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. Chefs’ Warehouse reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chefs’ Warehouse.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHEF shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. CL King started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $42.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,179,000 after purchasing an additional 601,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,483,000 after purchasing an additional 71,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,848,000 after purchasing an additional 35,155 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 179.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 114,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.