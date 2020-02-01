Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.84. Cheniere Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cheniere Energy Partners.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion.

CQP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

CQP opened at $38.67 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

