Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to report sales of $85.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.19 million. Eagle Bancorp posted sales of $87.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year sales of $351.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $346.36 million to $355.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $371.31 million, with estimates ranging from $369.43 million to $373.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

EGBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 678.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after buying an additional 310,670 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3,635.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after buying an additional 266,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,481,000 after buying an additional 163,889 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 95,002 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $2,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $60.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.