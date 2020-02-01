Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $530.40 Million

Brokerages predict that John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) will announce sales of $530.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $535.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $527.70 million. John Bean Technologies posted sales of $537.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

JBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.67.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $34,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,760,000 after acquiring an additional 205,371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,211,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

JBT stock opened at $112.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.69. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $77.16 and a 52-week high of $127.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

