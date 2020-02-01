Zacks: Brokerages Expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to Post $0.70 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.67. Advanced Energy Industries posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEIS. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 543,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,574,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 28.8% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 438,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,658,000 after buying an additional 98,048 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at about $22,672,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 357,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 11.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,946,000 after buying an additional 30,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.94. The stock had a trading volume of 201,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,629. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $77.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

