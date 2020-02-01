Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) will announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.43. American Eagle Outfitters posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEO. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.64.

AEO traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,813,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,953. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.33. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $24.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 20.5% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.