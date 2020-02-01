Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. American Homes 4 Rent reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $230,036,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 38.0% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,145,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,220,000 after buying an additional 1,417,088 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4,994.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,226,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,765,000 after buying an additional 1,202,857 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at about $29,091,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 30.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,317,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,774,000 after buying an additional 1,006,031 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $27.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,367. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

