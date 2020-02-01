Zacks: Brokerages Expect CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $372.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) to report sales of $372.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $309.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $418.30 million. CNX Resources posted sales of $278.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $508.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CNX. ValuEngine raised CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $7.23 on Friday. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 27.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 17.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

