Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will post sales of $108.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.15 million and the lowest is $106.40 million. First Industrial Realty Trust posted sales of $105.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $426.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $421.62 million to $440.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $444.42 million, with estimates ranging from $426.74 million to $457.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,592.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $6,033,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,619,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $42.70 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $43.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

