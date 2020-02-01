Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Nu Skin Enterprises posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.02 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson set a $42.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 16,495 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 499.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 32,289 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUS stock traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $32.59. 571,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,361. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.77. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $69.79.

Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

