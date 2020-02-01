Zacks: Brokerages Expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.24). Omeros reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.36). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.19 million. The business’s revenue was up 547.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on OMER. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omeros currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

OMER stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 482,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,009. Omeros has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $634.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59.

In other Omeros news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $131,600.00. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Omeros in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

