Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) will report $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Wright Medical Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.10. Wright Medical Group posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wright Medical Group.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $212.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.20 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%.

WMGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub lowered Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Svb Leerink cut Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

Shares of Wright Medical Group stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72. Wright Medical Group has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Wright Medical Group news, SVP James Lightman sold 188,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $5,562,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tim Lanier sold 46,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $1,383,582.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 488,913 shares of company stock worth $14,417,744. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMGI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 6,034.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,215,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,080,000 after buying an additional 1,195,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,000,118 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $328,024,000 after acquiring an additional 501,510 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Wright Medical Group by 53.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 83,473 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wright Medical Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,885,000 after acquiring an additional 110,212 shares during the period.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

