Zacks: Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $19.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Itamar Medical an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ ITMR traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.73. 817,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,419. Itamar Medical has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Itamar Medical will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Itamar Medical stock. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Westwood Management Corp IL owned approximately 0.29% of Itamar Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market in the United States and Canada, Europe, Israel, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

