Zacks: Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Safety Insurance Group an industry rank of 79 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $88,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,801. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2,413.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 26,979 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $923,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $92.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Safety Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $103.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $215.27 million during the quarter.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

