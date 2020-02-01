Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Stake Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 322.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,837,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402,898 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.78% of Zayo Group worth $63,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZAYO. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,385 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,749,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 4,878.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 399,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 391,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,877,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,813,000 after purchasing an additional 353,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 2,224.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 350,654 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Shares of NYSE ZAYO opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $34.88.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.17 million. Zayo Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 9,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $312,563.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,130.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $135,243.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,471.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,442 shares of company stock worth $1,124,248. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

