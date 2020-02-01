ZB Token Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. ZB Token has a total market cap of $124.58 million and approximately $50.21 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZB Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002902 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00036429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.07 or 0.05915505 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00025035 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00127350 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00034722 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014857 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token Token Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com.

ZB Token Token Trading

ZB Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

