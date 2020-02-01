ZB (ZB) Price Reaches $0.20

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. ZB has a market cap of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.04 or 0.02959182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00194194 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029637 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00120834 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZB Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk. The official website for ZB is www.zb.com.

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

