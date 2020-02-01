ZClassic (ZCL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,273.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $1,273.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00694976 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00118079 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00116184 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 97% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002773 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

