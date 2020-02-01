ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002398 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $1,907.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.11 or 0.00706727 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00120224 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00117893 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 132.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002232 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

