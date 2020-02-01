Zealium (NZL) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, Zealium has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Zealium has a total market cap of $17,143.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007362 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 14,038,994 coins and its circulating supply is 13,038,994 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

