Zeepin (ZPT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $487.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Zeepin token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, LBank and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a market cap of $551,278.00 and approximately $487.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.24 or 0.02973899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00193346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120787 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io.

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

