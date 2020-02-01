Zel (ZEL) Trading Up 4.5% This Week

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Zel has a market cap of $3.99 million and $6.62 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000465 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00693613 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00118888 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00117546 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006832 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 76.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002003 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 91,311,500 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. The official website for Zel is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.