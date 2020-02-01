ZelCash Trading Down 12% Over Last 7 Days (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.25 or 0.01249569 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00046229 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00024320 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00202389 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00067254 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003887 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZelCash (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

