Zen Protocol (ZP) Trading 25.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $207,392.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com.

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

