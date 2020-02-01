Zennies (ZENI) Trading Up 125.6% This Week

Zennies (CURRENCY:ZENI) traded up 125.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Zennies coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Zennies has a market cap of $188,174.00 and approximately $112.00 worth of Zennies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zennies has traded 125.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Zennies Coin Profile

Zennies is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. Zennies’ total supply is 1,000,812,836 coins. Zennies’ official website is zeni.zone. Zennies’ official Twitter account is @zenizone.

Buying and Selling Zennies

Zennies can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zennies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zennies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zennies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

