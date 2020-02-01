ZENZO Achieves Market Cap of $222,485.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded down 49.3% against the US dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $222,485.00 and approximately $131.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.22 or 0.02969654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00193446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030177 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00036972 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00121668 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO is a coin. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 23,488,707 coins and its circulating supply is 11,562,373 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.