Zero Trading Up 164.8% Over Last Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 97% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Zero has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $14,793.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 164.8% higher against the US dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00712102 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00119459 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00117287 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002220 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,042,625 coins and its circulating supply is 7,985,587 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

