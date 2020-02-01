ZeuxCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $37,444.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 39.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $551.88 or 0.05876170 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024995 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00128220 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00034910 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015227 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010754 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com.

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

