Zilla Price Tops $0.0077 on Major Exchanges (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zilla has a market capitalization of $459,122.00 and $11,745.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zilla alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.05 or 0.02984846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00193711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00120936 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official website is zla.io.

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.