Zilliqa Price Hits $0.0061 on Top Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $60.04 million and approximately $10.04 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, Koinex, Upbit and Bithumb. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.24 or 0.02973899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00193346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120787 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,160,418,398 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,868,951,245 tokens. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Zebpay, DragonEX, Coinhub, OOOBTC, BitForex, DEx.top, Koinex, AirSwap, Hotbit, UEX, OTCBTC, BitMart, Ethfinex, BiteBTC, Korbit, FCoin, GOPAX, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tokenomy, Coinone, Bitbns, DDEX, Gate.io, Upbit, Bithumb, OKEx, WazirX, Radar Relay, Binance, Kyber Network, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

