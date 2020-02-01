Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,347 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth $1,908,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 53,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $45.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In related news, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,283,135.42. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,399 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

