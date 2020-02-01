Zipper Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Zipper token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex, FCoin, OKEx and IDCM. During the last week, Zipper has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zipper has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $377,142.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00044242 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000701 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001441 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000280 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Token Profile

ZIP is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io.

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, FCoin, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

