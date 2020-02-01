Zippie Achieves Market Cap of $370,158.00 (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Zippie token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, IDEX and CoinBene. In the last seven days, Zippie has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. Zippie has a market cap of $370,158.00 and $280.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zippie Token Profile

Zippie’s launch date was March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. The official website for Zippie is zippie.org. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zippie Token Trading

Zippie can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinBene, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zippie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zippie using one of the exchanges listed above.

