ZMINE (ZMN) Trading Up 10.5% Over Last Week

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin. In the last seven days, ZMINE has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. ZMINE has a total market cap of $274,248.00 and approximately $239.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00050354 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00313897 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010706 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012030 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMINE is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,363,840 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,319,081 tokens. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial.

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

