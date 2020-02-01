Zoomba (ZBA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.00

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded up 67.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Zoomba has traded 87.1% higher against the dollar. Zoomba has a market capitalization of $1,159.00 and $3.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zoomba coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptohub, Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zoomba alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00020307 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00122489 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00037989 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000969 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Zoomba Profile

Zoomba is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin. The official website for Zoomba is zoombacoin.com.

Buying and Selling Zoomba

Zoomba can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoomba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zoomba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zoomba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoomba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.