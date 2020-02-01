ZTCoin (ZT) Price Hits $0.0422 on Top Exchanges

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. ZTCoin has a total market cap of $11.70 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZTCoin has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One ZTCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0422 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZTCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $551.88 or 0.05876170 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024995 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00128220 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00034910 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015227 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010754 BTC.

ZTCoin Profile

ZTCoin (ZT) is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,448,925 tokens. The official message board for ZTCoin is medium.com/@ZBGofficial. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZTCoin

ZTCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZTCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZTCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZTCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.