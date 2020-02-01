ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last Week

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $47,342.00 and $42.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00775119 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004218 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001845 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001253 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 96,805,249,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,745,249,845 tokens. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

